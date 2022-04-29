mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Internet Money Teams Up With Yeah On The Hypnotic Single "No Handoutz"

Alexander Cole
April 29, 2022 10:36
175 Views
10
0
Image via Internet MoneyImage via Internet Money
Image via Internet Money

No Handoutz
Internet Money & Yeat

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Yeat continues his winning streak on the Internet Money song "No Handoutz."


Over the last year or so, Yeat has become one of the biggest artists in terms of TikTok and social media recognition. His songs are always trending, and with each project, he provides at least one song that is subjected to meme fodder. With that being said, it is crystal clear that Yeat is an artist to watch for in 2022. In fact, he recently teamed up with Internet Money for a new song called "No Handoutz" which dropped last night.

The production on this song is perfect for Yeat as there are plenty of bells and synths in the background. From there, Yeat provides his signature flow that has become synonymous with his name. From the soaring background vocals to the humorous ad-libs, the Yeat formula proves to be a winning one.

Let us know what you think of the new track, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

They tryna steal my swag, yeah, but that's a burglary
Yeah, I got bags sitting on top of the bags, boy, that's a Virgil piece (Virgil)
Yeah, give my twizzy a hundon, got buddy murdered for me (Brr)
Yeah, I'm on the side where we win, yeah, we don't really be keeping no peace

Internet Money Yeat Internet Money new song new music no handoutz
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Internet Money Teams Up With Yeah On The Hypnotic Single "No Handoutz"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject