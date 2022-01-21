Lil Pump & Soulja Boy Shout Out "Mona Lisa" On Their New Track

Lil Pump's latest release sees him link up with Soulja Boy to shout out a world-famous work of art – the Mona Lisa. The single arrived on Friday, January 21st, and as Complex points out, the 21-year-old is pushing boundaries by flipping the song into an NFT.

The Miami-born rapper launched a campaign back in December with Opulous and Republic allowing his fans to "invest in Lil Pump's new single and share in the royalties," which ultimately attracted 859 investors to contribute a total of $500,000 so that they can earn money as "Mona Lisa" gets streamed across various platforms.

Recently, Pump also dropped off Lil Pump and Ronny J 1.5, which found the "I Love It" rapper and the producer working together over the course of 14 tracks, as well as his first Spanish single, "Contacto," featuring Nesi.

Are you feeling "Mona Lisa"? Have a listen below and let us know in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Boy, you needa stop doin' dumb shit (Dumb shit)

I see you on the block hittin' licks (Hittin' licks)

I see you in my room with the stick (With the broom)

I see your mama in the bed with this d*ck (With this d*ck, ayy)

