Lil Pump & Ronny J Team Up For New Project, “Lil Pump 1.5”

Lil Pump and Ronny J are no strangers to collaborating, and now they’ve taken their hit-making formula and turned it into an entire album – Lil Pump 1.5.

The 14-track project sees just one feature from Tory Lanez on “Racks to the Ceiling,” otherwise Pump rolls solo over Ronny’s booming production. Previously, the duo made waves back in 2018 with Kanye West on “I Love It,” which peaking at number six on the Billboard Hot 100 at the time.

“Ronny and I made history with Kanye West and ‘I Love it’ and we plan to do it again,” the “Gucci Gang” rapper said of his latest arrival. “This music is what you have been waiting for.”

Pump seems to stay true to his form on the new drop-off, crafting up clever (and sometimes shocking) lyrics that explain exactly why his fans love him so much. The recording artist also recently dove headfirst into the world of Spanish rap with “Contacto” featuring Nesi, which recently received a music video that you can check out above.

Tracklist:

1. Do What I Want

2. Cartier

3. Handle It

4. Ain’t Hearing It

5. Let the Day Begin

6. Racks to the Ceiling (feat. Tory Lanez)

7. It’s Whatever

8. Jackboy

9. Rick Owens

10. Birdtalk

11. Come Get Her

12. Rockstar

13. Amber Rose

14. President

