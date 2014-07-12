mona lisa
- NewsLil Pump & Soulja Boy Shout Out "Mona Lisa" On Their New TrackLil Pump also flipped the single into an NFT, allowing fans to invest and share in the royalties.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsFetty Wap Reminisces About A Time Before The Fame On "Mona Lisa"The "Trap Queen" rapper offers an introspective cut off his new album, "Butterfly Effect" By Taylor McCloud
- MusicEminem Names Lil Wayne On "Mona Lisa" As "Top Five Verses Of All Time"During their conversation on "Young Money Radio," Eminem told Lil Wayne that he had some of the "top five verses of all time" on "Mona Lisa."By Lynn S.
- EntertainmentMona Lisa "Deepfakes" & Other Talking Paintings Are Raising Public ConcernsThese fake, live images are hard to distinguish from the real.By Aida C.
- Music VideosJoell Ortiz & Apollo Brown Release "Grace Of God" VisualsProject your thoughts. By Karlton Jahmal
- Music VideosJoell Ortiz & Apollo Brown Examine The Drug Trade In "Cocaine Fingertips"Joell Ortiz & Apollo Brown get cinematic.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsRoyce Da 5'9 & Joell Ortiz & Apollo Brown Get "Timberlan'd Up"Don't get cute when you step to Joell Ortiz in a pair of Puma Suedes.By Devin Ch
- NewsJoell Ortiz & Apollo Brown Create A Work Of Art On "Mona Lisa"Ortiz with another lyrical onslaught.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicLil Wayne "Tha Carter V" Songs Dominate Top 5 On Billboard Streaming Songs ChartLil Wayne is officially back to dominating the charts.By Aron A.
- NewsJoell Ortiz Misses Royce, Crook, & Joe On Heartfelt "Reflection"Joell Ortiz opens up over soulful instrumentation on "Reflection." By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentKendrick Lamar's Adaptive Nature Makes Him The Ideal Hip-Hop FeatureKendrick Lamar is showing exemplary range as hip-hop's go-to collaborator.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Wayne & Kendrick Lamar "Mona Lisa" Producer Was Going To Leak The SongIf it hadn't come out this year, Infamous probably would have leaked the track.By Alex Zidel
- NewsLupe Fiasco Reimagines Lil Wayne's "Mona Lisa" With "Left To Right"Lupe Fiasco seeks inspiration from the great ones. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsKendrick Lamar Joins Lil Wayne On "Mona Lisa" Off "Tha Carter V"Listen to one of the many standouts off Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter V" with "Mona Lisa" featuring Kendrick Lamar.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsJoell Ortiz, Apollo Brown, & Royce Da 5'9" Are "Timberlan'd Up"It's a mini Slaughterhouse reunion.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJoell Ortiz Announces New "Mona Lisa" Album With Apollo BrownJoell Ortiz and Apollo Brown dropped a single today, along with news of an October release.By Devin Ch
- NewsJoell Ortiz Contemplates His "Decisions" On New SingleOrtiz is a man conflicted. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicBeyoncé & Jay-Z Rented Out The Louvre With Only A Month's NoticeNot even The Louvre can say no to The Carters.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicMartin Shkreli Leaks Lil Wayne & Kendrick Lamar "Carter 5" TrackWe wanted "Carter V," but not like this...By Mitch Findlay
- NewsPhotos: Jay Z & Beyonce Hit Up The Louvre, Pose With The Mona LisaJay Z and Beyonce share some photos of their trip to Paris' iconic art gallery. By Trevor Smith
- NewsMona LisaVinny Chase drops off yet another new track titled "Mona Lisa".By Kevin Goddard