If reports are to be believed, Lil Pump continues to suffer financial woes. Back in June, we reported on the news that the IRS had tacked Lil Pump with a tax lien of over $89K, and now, a new report states that the Florida rapper is being sued by American Express. Pump, real name Gazzy Garcia, is known to flex his riches on social media as he films himself buying jewelry, destroying luxury vehicles, and tossing around cash. However, Radar Online reports that in addition to the tax lien, American Express alleges that the rapper stiffed them on a $26,233.24 bill.

Both Pump and his company Lil Pump Touring LLC have reportedly been named in the lawsuit and the outlet claims they've taken a look at court documents for themselves.

In the lawsuit, the credit card company accuses Lil Pump and his company of being in breach of contract for refusing to pay the outstanding balance. "They claim they loaned the rapper money, but he refused to pay them back. American Express says the bill came due last month but remains unpaid," RO reports.

The 20-year-old hasn't publicly addressed this lawsuit, but he did come forward to deny that he owed the government money following reports regarding his tax lien. "Listen, do not believe the internet," Pump said in a video he uploaded to social media at the time. "That sh*t is all cap bruh. [I have] $90,000 that's on my wrist right now. Another 90, that's on my neck. Don't play with my body."

"Look, I have made over $15 million, you know what the tax bill on $15 million is?" he added. “B*tch, [$90,000] ain’t sh*t to me." Radar Online claims that despite Pump's previous objections, the lien "is still active."

