Since his introduction to the rap game, Lil Pump has always been about flexing his material wealth. Whenever he appears on video, you can expect him to talk about his jewelry, his cash, and his vehicles. He's shameless when it comes to this kind of stuff and while he hasn't released music in a very long time, he is still keen on letting fans know just how rich he is.

Unfortunately for Pump, it was revealed over the weekend that the IRS hit him with a $90K tax lien after allegedly not paying some of his taxes. This news came as a surprise to fans, and apparently, Pump as well. The rapper hit up social media and even called out DJ Akademiks as he claimed that the report was fake news.

"Listen, do not believe the internet," Pump said. "That shit is all cap bruh. $90,000, that's on my wrist right now. Another 90, that's on my neck. Don't play with my body."

Needless to say, Pump doesn't appreciate his wealth being questioned. However, it is important to note that one can still be wealthy and not pay taxes, as we have seen countless times over the years. Regardless, this is an issue between Pump and the IRS.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images