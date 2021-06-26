His online antics have made him one of the Rap game's greatest trolls, but it's reported that Uncle Sam is trying to get Lil Pump's attention. We've watched as he's taken over social media with his messages of support for Donald Trump or outlandish videos, but Radar Online claims they've acquired court documents that show Pump has gotten himself into trouble with the IRS.

According to the outlet, Lil Pump was hit was a massive tax debt and has refused to pay up.



Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images

Documents reportedly show that it was back in 2019 when the 20-year-old Florida rapper was told that he owed $89,378.68. In turn, the government reportedly "placed a lien against the rapper's $5 million" palatial mansion in Miami. In 2019, the rapper reportedly purchased the $4.6 million waterfront home that boasts five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Radar Online reports that the lien was issued in April and if Pump doesn't pay off his debts, he'll soon find his property and assets seized. Even if his property is sold off, the lien makes it possible for the IRS to collect on the sale.

This news comes months after Pump revealed that someone smashed in his car windows and he made it known that he would go after the person or persons involved.

