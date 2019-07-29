His journey began with the removal of his hit single "Old Town Road" from the Billboard Country charts. Now, Lil Nas X is enjoying his record-breaking seventeenth week at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and has etched his name in the history books. You can only imagine how the young artist is feeling right now. A few months ago, nobody knew who he was. Now, he's the sole owner of the longest-running No. 1 single in Billboard Hot 100 history.

We were all waiting for the announcement to be made and finally, it's here. Lil Nas X did the unthinkable, surpassing Mariah Carey's "One Sweet Day" and Luis Fonsi's "Despacito" to claim the crown. This has been a long and winding road for Lil Nas X, who has become a worldwide phenomenon within the course of several months. He has also released his debut project 7, which includes appearances from Cardi B, Travis Barker, and more. As he celebrates this insane accomplishment, Nas X will likely continue to troll his fans with new remixes on social media.

Only time will tell how long the song will remain at the top of the Hot 100. Do you think it has any time left? Maybe an official Lil Wayne-assisted remix would help.

