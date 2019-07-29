Lil Nas X is living the life out here. Twelve months ago, nobody really knew who he was. He was just a regular kid messing around on the internet with a microphone, praying that maybe he would go viral. Learning the ins and outs of TikTok, the young man ended up striking gold with his country-rap song "Old Town Road," which has remained at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for a very, very, very long time. Lil Nas X has a shot at breaking a Billboard record today if "OTR" stays at No. 1 for another week. There are still a number of remixes we're waiting to hear for the song, including the one Mariah Carey teased, but one of them has officially leaked and is out in the open.



Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The world-famous song has just gotten another new rendition with Billy Ray Cyrus, Young Thug, and the legend himself, Lil Wayne. Weezy F was spotted in the studio recording his verse and while his version of the song has not officially released yet, his verse replaces Mason Ramsay's in the leaked version found by Highsnobiety.

The New Orleans rapper jokes in his rhymes about a woman he found on Farmer's Only, using tons of cowboy verbiage to play on the Western vibe of the track. His vocals are not mixed perfectly and they sound demo-ish but this is likely an early version of the remix. There is no word on whether this will ever be added to streaming.

Check it out here.