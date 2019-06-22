Lil Nas X's viral hit "Old Town Road" catapulted him to stardom by mixing genres. The rapper/singer ventured into the country music lane to craft a genre-melding hit record that seems to be everywhere. Lil Nas X plans on continuing his success via his debut project 7, which touched down this past week. According to HDD, Lil Nas X is locked in a race to first with Billie Eilish on the Billboard 200 chart, although the rapper is projected to land in the top spot. 7 is projected to move 70,000 units total, with 4-7K of that coming from pure album sales. Much like many young breakthrough artists, Lil Nas X's streaming numbers are exponentially higher than his pure sales.

Gucci Mane also dropped off an album this week, entitled Delusions Of Grandeur. The album features guest appearances from Justin Bieber, Meek Mill, Wiz Khalifa, Rick Ross, and more but even with all that star power Gucci's latest project isn't moving massive numbers. Delusions of Grandeur is projected to move 27-30K units total, with 1-2K of that coming from pure album sales. These are just projections, and the numbers can change overnight, but expect Lil Nas X to end up on top of the charts.