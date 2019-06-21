Gucci Mane Drops "Delusions Of Grandeur" Ft. Rick Ross, Wiz Khalifa, Meek Mill & More

Just a day after sharing the album art, Gucci Mane's 14th studio record, Delusions of Grandeur, has hit the streets. The GUWOP rapper delivers a star-studded album with features that include Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Gunna, Jeremih, Rick Ross, Lil Uzi Vert, Wiz Khalifa, Young Dolph, and Justin Bieber.

Throughout Delusions of Grandeur, Gucci debuts the 2019 version of himself as he lyrically speaks of his growth as a man and an artist. He uses "Proud of You" to talk about the changes he's made since getting out of prison like quitting lean and ridding himself of associates that were bad influences. On "Special," he makes it clear that it's not the fancy clothes or luxury items that set him apart—he has something special about him, period. Jeremih helps him out on "Hands Off" as Gucci slows things down about and raps over the R&B-ish love song, but one of the standouts on Delusions of Grandeur has to be the Wiz Khalifa and Rick Ross-assisted track "Lame." Check out Gucci's latest and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Bussdown

2. Backwards ft. Meek Mill

3. Special

4. ICE ft. Gunna & Lil Baby

5. Love Thru the Computer ft. Justin Bieber

6. Proud of You

7. Bottom

8. Hands Off ft. Jeremih

9. Blind ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

10. Superstar

11. Upgrade ft. Navé Monjo

12. Lame ft. Wiz Khalifa & Rick Ross

13. Potential ft. Lil Uzi Vert & Young Dolph

14. Human Chandelier

15. Us

16. Look At Me Now

17. Making of a Murderer

18. Outro ft. DJ Drama & Peewee Longway