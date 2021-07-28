It has been a busy day for Hip Hop on social media as artists have continued to weigh in about DaBaby's heated controversy. Last weekend's Rolling Loud Miami moment has spelled chaos for the North Carolina-bred rapper as just about everyone has added their two cents. Unfortunately for DaBaby, brands are beginning to distance themselves from him, including BoohooMAN, and adding fuel to the fire is Boosie Badazz who included Lil Nas X's name in the conversations.

Although Lil Nas X has been pelted with insults and threats over his music videos, Boosie doesn't believe that he has received the same level of criticism as DaBaby. "Lil Nas X said he wanna perform naked on stage for charity. You don't f*ck with him like you f*ck with DaBaby," said Boosie. Then, he issued a threat of his own. "If I'm at an awards and he go up there naked, I'm gonna drag his ass off stage and beat his ass."



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

The remarks weren't lost on Lil Nas X who took to Twitter to address this unraveling debacle. "I'm starting to think you n*ggas gay too cuz yall stay on my d*ck," he tweeted. "Some of y’all not even mad that i’m gay, some of y’all mad that i’m gay and still succeeding." This controversy has seemingly divided the industry as people like Anitta, Elton John, Dua Lipa, Demi Lovato, and others have stepped forward to denounce DaBaby's comments, while Boosie and T.I. have stood up for the rapper.

