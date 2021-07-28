It's almost as if DaBaby walked out on the Rolling Loud stage with the intentions of self-sabotage. Despite referring to himself as the Live Show Killa since his post-pandemic return to the stage, his performance in Miami this past weekend was nothing short of cringeworthy. For one, he brought outTory Lanez in what appeared to be a calculated move to snub Megan Thee Stallion immediately after her set wrapped up.

While that was already a bad look for DaBaby (and Tory since he apparently violated his court order), it was his call to a response that left an unsettling feeling among both concertgoers and those tuning in from home. At one point during the show, DaBaby made some incredibly insensitive and false remarks about HIV before targeting the LGBTQ+ community.

Though DaBaby's issued somewhat of an apology, Elton John has now entered the conversation. The legendary artist expressed that he was shocked to hear about the comments made by the rapper at Rolling Loud. "We've been shocked to read about the HIV misinformation and homophobic statements made at a recent DaBaby show. This fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic," he wrote before sharing a five-point thread with facts regarding HIV.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images