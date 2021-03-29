Pop star Lil Nas X is on a roll this weekend, going on his fifth day straight of tackling the trolls who are angry about his queer representation in the music video to his latest single "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)". The rapper is being accused of worshipping Satan because of his sneaker collaboration with MSCHF, which contains Satanic imagery and a single drop of human blood. The sneakers officially launched this morning and sold out in under a minute.

Among the people that have taken issue with Lil Nas X's latest moves in the music game are Joyner Lucas, who called out the 21-year-old on Twitter. "I think the biggest problem for me is the fact he dont understand 'old town road' is every kids anthem," said the Massachusetts-born rapper. "Children love him for that record. They tuned in and subscribed to his channels. So with no disclaimer he just dropped some left field ish & all our kids seen it. Smh."

Lil Nas X has responded and he's taking no prisoners, blaming Joyner for letting his kids listen to "Old Town Road" in the first place. "I literally sing about lean & adultery in old town road. u decided to let your child listen. blame yourself," said LNX, burning Joyner.

This appears to just be the start for Lil Nas X, who has stirred the pot to a dangerous degree, pissing off homophobes and bigots across the globe. What do you think of his new video?