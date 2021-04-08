MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
- Pop CultureLil Nas X Fires Back At Tweet Comparing Him To Andrew TateLil Nas X fired back at a user on Twitter for claiming that Andrew Tate is a better "role model" than him.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Nas X & Jack Harlow Perform "Montero,” & “Industry Baby” At 2022 GrammysLil Nas X and Jack Harlow teamed up for a performance at the 2022 Grammys.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureLil Nas X Is Having Contractions Ahead Of "Montero" ReleaseLil Nas X is pregnant and having contractions.By Taylor McCloud
- MusicLil Nas X Brings Out Jack Harlow For "Industry Baby" Performance At VMAsLil Nas X and Jack Harlow performed their hit single, "Industry Baby," at the VMAs.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Nas X's Label Finally Lets Him Release New Music After "Satanic Controversy"He joked his label is finally allowing him to release new music while teasing a new track dubbed 'Industry Baby.'By Madusa S.
- MusicLil Nas X Speaks On His BET Performance: "The Song Is Literally About Gay Sex"The "Montero" artist is over the outrage.By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureDiddy Praises Lil Nas X For BET Awards Performance: "Be Fearless!"The rap mogul praised the "Montero" artist for his stunning performance. By Madusa S.
- TVLil Nas X Delivers Jaw-Dropping "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" Set At BET AwardsLil Nas X delivered a shocking performance of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," at the BET Awards.By Cole Blake
- TVLil Nas X Splits His Pants Wide Open While Working Stripper Pole On "SNL"Lil Nas X kept the show going though. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicLil Nas X Calls It "Rare" That An Online Troll Can Hurt His FeelingsAside from discussing his online bullies, Lil Nas X also talks about his upcoming "vulnerable" song, "Sun Goes Down."By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Nas X Confirms New Music Dropping Next WeekLil Nas X confirmed that he has new music coming out, next week.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Nas X To Debut Next Single On 'Saturday Night Live'The artist revealed he's set to perform "Montero" and an unreleased track. By Madusa S.
- MusicLil Nas X Shares Creative Rendition Of "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"Lil Nas X keeps the "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" train rolling by dropping off a new version of the chart-topping record in which he makes all of the song's sounds with his mouth.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicLil Nas X Wants Rihanna & Bad Bunny To Hop On "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" RemixLil Nas X reveals that he wants Rihanna and Bad Bunny on the remix of "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Nas X Claims "MONTERO" Will Be Taken Off Streaming Services TomorrowLil Nas X says his #1 song "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" is being removed from streaming services tomorrow.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Nas X Throws It Back In The New Video Game "Twerk Hero"Lil Nas X fans can make him shake his butt in the new "Twerk Hero" video game based on his chart-topping single "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)." By Joshua Robinson