Lil Nas X Drops Anticipated Pop Single "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"

After breaking several records with "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X has been feeling the pressure for his future projects to match that success. The rapper went from unknown to being one of the most recognized artists in the world, and on Friday (March 26), he adds another single to his growing catalog. On "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," you'll find Lil Nas X occupying the Pop lane as he sings his way through the track, and along with the song comes a trippy, futuristic visual where you'll find him making out with an alien version of himself.

"MONTERO" is a single that Lil Nas X has kept in the vault for the perfect time. Yesterday, he took to Twitter to share that he "waited 9 months to drop" the track "because itâs my baby." The singer added that with the release of this latest single, "We will begin a new era! see u guys there." Stream Lil Nas X's "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" and let us know what you think about the track and its visual.

Quotable Lyrics

A dime and a nine, it was mine every week

What a time, an incline, God was shinin' on me

Now I can't leave

And now I'm actin' hella elite

Never want the n*ggas that's in my league

I want to f*ck the ones I envy, I envy