It's been quite some time since the world last heard some new material from Lil Nas X. Releasing his debut EP 7 back in 2019 loaded with hits like "Old Town Road," "Panini," and "Rodeo," the Grammy-award winner has a lot to prove with his debut project considering his record-setting 2019 run. Likely feeling the pressures to live up to his previous success, he's taken his time in curating his first album to perfection. Announcing the slated release date of his new single "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" last week, it seems like he's ready to get the ball rolling on the rollout of the project.

Ahead of the release, the artist is letting the world know he's desperate when it comes to promoting his music, and he doesn't seem to care either.

"i hate when people tell me i’m desperate for how i promote my music," vented the 21-year-old on his Twitter account Monday (March 15). He continued, "like yes bitch i am desperate, i do not mind being desperate when it comes to my dreams."



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

While he didn't reference exactly the "desperate" attempts at promoting his music that he's made, the Georgia-bred artist might be citing flack he received for exposing alleged DMs from 6ix9ine, as well as "buying" himself a new pair of breasts.

His next single "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" is set to arrive on Friday, March 26th. Let us know if you'll be tuning in when it drops.