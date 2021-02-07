Lil Nas X has been hard at work finishing up his debut studio album. As fans anxiously await the follow-up to his 2019 EP 7, the 21-year-old Grammy winner has kept fans fed with his active social media engagement. Never one to shy away from putting his quirky persona on full display, the "Old Town Road" hitmaker debuted what appears to be a new set of breasts in a topless photo on his Twitter account Saturday evening (February 6), shocking fans in the process.

The "Panini" artist showed off his alleged breast augmentation in a bare-chested mirror selfie set shared to his Twitter account. "got bored so i bought titties. what u guys think?" penned Lil Nas in the tweet.

He followed up the tweet by responding to an outraged Twitter user who criticized Lil Nas for the move. "Satan just looking and laughing saying, "Yep, I got another one from you God. Told you they don't love you or honor you. They honor me!" Sadness...." penned the invested Twitter user. Lil Nas clapped back at the user, sarcastically writing, "satan will never have these titties. these titties belong to god u loser."

While his new chest appears to be real, some fans guessed that his new "mommy milkers" were actually just his knees pushed up against his chest with a smoothing filter applied over it. This theory was slightly disproven by a subsequent TikTok posted by the Georgia-native, where he danced and shook his chest, bouncing his new bosoms around on camera underneath a t-shirt.

He made sure to note his new single "Call Me By Your Name" would arrive soon under the viral photo set, slated to be the first single from his forthcoming debut album.