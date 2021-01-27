Lil Nas X is only 21-years-old and already, he's accomplished so much in his young life. The superstar rapper and pop artist has been keeping fans on their toes as it pertains to his new music, announcing that his next single "Call Me By Your Name" comes out soon before his official debut studio album drops in the summer. Outside of music, Lil Nas X has become a style icon, a voice for young LGBTQIA2+ youth, and, officially, a New York Times' best-selling author.



According to the artist, he's officially landed on the coveted New York Times' Best Sellers List with his children's picture book C Is For Country. The book was released at the beginning of this month, so it didn't take a long time at all to land on the list. While there are plenty of novels that earn this honor, that doesn't take anything away from this achievement for Nas X.

"we hit new york times best seller list!!! i love y’all so f*ckin much," reacted the rapper on Twitter.

The picture book shows the adventures of a young cowboy and his sidekick, Panini the Pony. It teaches children the alphabet while also promoting lessons of love, family, individuality, and equality.

"‘C Is For Country’ goes out to every amazing kid out there who sang along to ‘Old Town Road’ on repeat and helped change my life forever," said Lil Nas X about the book. "I hope this book inspires them and makes learning the alphabet a thousand times more fun. I’m so happy with how it turned out, and I can’t wait for the world to see it."

If you're keeping track, this means that not only is Lil Nas X the owner of the most certified song in history, he's also a best-selling author... and that's all before he even releases his debut album. Congratulations to him!

