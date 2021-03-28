Lil Nas X went back and forth on Twitter with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R), Sunday, following the announcement of his sneaker collab with MSCHF for a new Nike Air Max '97. The sneaker is being described as "Satan Shoes."

"Our kids are being told that this kind of product is, not only okay, it's 'exclusive.' But do you know what's more exclusive? Their God-given eternal soul," Noem wrote on Twitter in response to the sneakers. "We are in a fight for the soul of our nation. We need to fight hard. And we need to fight smart. We have to win."



Nas responded by telling the Governor to focus on what's important: "Ur a whole governor and u on here tweeting about some damn shoes. do ur job!"

From there Noem quoted a verse from the bible: "What good will it be for someone to gain the whole world, yet forfeit their soul? -Matthew 16:26."

“Shoot a child in your mouth while I'm ridin' -Montero 1:08," Nas answered.

The new sneaker collab is being released in promotion of Nas's new single, "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," which hit streaming services Friday. Additionally, he released a satanic-themed music video for the track.