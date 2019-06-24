Yesterday was the 2019 BET Awards and we got to see our favorite celebrities perform, be honored or simply grace us with their presence. This year's ceremony was hosted by actress Regina Hall and in attendance, we counted Cardi B, the Migos, DaBaby, Fantasia, Lizzo, H.E.R and more. As the night unfolded, a slew of performances occurred and of course, awards were given to their rightful recipients. For instance, legendary R&B icon Mary J Blige was honored for her achievements and contributions to the art of music and culture. Moreover, her Lifetime Achievement Award was presented by Rihanna, who many were glad to see was also in attendance.

One particular person was excited that Rihanna was here and made sure to snap a photo with her to immortalize the moment. Lil Nas X, who performed his smash-hit "Old Town Road" with Billy Ray Cyrus, was a first-time guest at the BET Awards. Shortly after it aired, the rapper shared a photo of himself and BadGirlRiri via his Instagram. We can clearly see the two cheesing hard at the camera as Lil Nas X sports his signature cowboy look. The caption tied to the photo read: "Star Struck," and we can fully understand. Now, the budding artist can add Rihanna to the list of artists he hung out with.