We'd dare someone to say that Mary J. Blige isn't an R&B and hip hop legend. The singer has been topping the charts for decades, and now the nine-time Grammy-winning artist is being honored for her accomplishments at the 2019 BET Awards. Ever since she burst onto the scene back in 1992 with her now-classic album What's the 411?, Blige has continuously crafted hits that not only reflect what going on in her own personal life, but in the lives of her millions of fans. Her honesty and relatability has separated her from other artists who operate in her R&B lane.

Blige is set to receive BET's Lifetime Achievement Award, following in the footsteps of other artists including Anita Baker, Charlie Wilson, Diana Ross, Whitney Houston, New Edition, James Brown, and Prince. The eight-time, multi-platinum singer is also a respected actress as she's received two Golden Globes nods and one SAG nomination. For her role in Mudbound, Blige also received two Academy Awards nods for Best Supporting Actress and Best Song.

Meanwhile, BET's June 23 award ceremony will be hosted by actress Regina Hall and features performances by Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Migos, H.E.R., Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lizzo, Mustard, Lil Baby, Yung Miami of City Girls, Lucky Daye and Kiana Ledé. Check out a few of Mary's classic hits below and let us know which of her songs is your favorite.