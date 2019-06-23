Since issuing a press memo listing the performers for the 2019 edition of BET's annual awards gala, "the list of presenters" has now been made accessible to the public, with hours to spare on the clock. Below you'll find a full rundown of every keynote speaker, etc. included in the TV programming. The BET Awards were first established 17 years ago, and have only become more relevant with time. This year's ceremony will be hosted by Regina Hall, live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Performers

Meek Mill

Fantasia

DaBaby

Jeremih

Kirk Franklin

Erica Campbell

Kelly Price

Jonathan McReynolds and James Funk of Rare Essence

John Legend

DJ Khaled

YG

Cardi B

Migos

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Billy Ray Cyrus

Lizzo

Mustard

Lil Baby

City Girls' Yung Miami

Lucky Daye

Kiana Ledé

Presenters

La La Anthony

Ayesha Curry

Larenz Tate

Amanda Seales

Reverend Al Sharpton

Ryan Destiny

Jacob Latimore

Raphael Saadiq

Mike Colter

Damson Idris

Jodie Turner-Smith

Melina Matsoukas

Taraji P. Henson

Lena Waithe

Morris Chestnut

Yara Shahidi

Marsai Martin

While you await the 8 o'clock start time, why not peruse the list of nominees one last time - available here. Unsurprisingly, Cardi B reigns supreme with 7 nominations, followed closely by Drake's haul of 5 commendations. Place your bets!

