The list of presenters for the 2019 BET Awards has been made official.
Since issuing a press memo listing the performers for the 2019 edition of BET's annual awards gala, "the list of presenters" has now been made accessible to the public, with hours to spare on the clock. Below you'll find a full rundown of every keynote speaker, etc. included in the TV programming. The BET Awards were first established 17 years ago, and have only become more relevant with time. This year's ceremony will be hosted by Regina Hall, live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Performers
Meek Mill
Jeremih
Kirk Franklin
Erica Campbell
Kelly Price
Jonathan McReynolds and James Funk of Rare Essence
DJ Khaled
YG
H.E.R.
Lil Nas X
Billy Ray Cyrus
Lizzo
Mustard
City Girls' Yung Miami
Lucky Daye
Kiana Ledé
Presenters
La La Anthony
Ayesha Curry
Larenz Tate
Amanda Seales
Reverend Al Sharpton
Ryan Destiny
Jacob Latimore
Raphael Saadiq
Mike Colter
Damson Idris
Jodie Turner-Smith
Melina Matsoukas
Taraji P. Henson
Lena Waithe
Morris Chestnut
Yara Shahidi
Marsai Martin
While you await the 8 o'clock start time, why not peruse the list of nominees one last time - available here. Unsurprisingly, Cardi B reigns supreme with 7 nominations, followed closely by Drake's haul of 5 commendations. Place your bets!