We're just weeks away from the 2019 BET AWards and the network has revealed which artists will be performing at the ceremony. Actress Regina Hall will host the June 23 event and musical guests will reportedly include DJ Khaled (and possibly surprise guests), Cardi B, Migos, Lizzo, Lil Baby, City Girls' Yung Miami, Mustard, H.E.R., Kiana Ledé, and Lucky Day. Also taking to the stage will be Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus who will undoubtedly give another performance of their international hit, "Old Town Road (Remix)."

There will be dozens of presenters at the award ceremony, but the first group announced by the network include Taraji P. Henson, Lena Waithe, Morris Chestnut, Yara Shahidi, and Marsai Martin. The nominations were revealed weeks ago, and leading the pack is Cardi B with seven nods including Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, two placements for Video of the Year, the Viewer's Choice Award, and Album of the Year.

Drake is the second most nominated artist of the night with five nods including Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, two placements in the Viewer's Choice Awards category, and Video of the Year. You can take a look at all the artists nominated here. Are you looking forward to seeing any of the performances? What artist would you have liked to see perform at the show?