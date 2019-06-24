Lil Nas X finally released his highly-anticipated EP 7 via Columbia and one of its leading singles "Panini" has been making waves. While stepping away from the yeehaw agenda, the artist also brought in some interesting influences into the mix of his food-titled track. On Apple Music, the song credits underneath the new track "Panini" show: "Montero Lamar Hill (aka Lil Nas X), Denzel Baptiste and David Biral (aka producers Take A Daytrip), Oladipo Omishore (aka Dot da Genius)"--and surprisingly, Nirvana's late singer Kurt Cobain. Accordingly, "Panini" is believed to interpolate a melody from a Nirvana track entitled "In Bloom" and Lil Nas X revealed further details about the Kurt Cobain plug in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1 radio.

"One of the craziest things about ‘Panini,’ is it introduced me to Nirvana’s album Nevermind. It’s like I always seen the cover but I never actually listened to it. And people was like, ‘Wow, he sampled Nirvana.’ I was like, no. It’s like, I didn’t realize I was using almost the exact same melody." Along with Panini, the 7 EP re-introduces fans to the all-time classic "Old Town Road" featuring Billy Ray Cyrus and offers a new track "Rodeo" with Cardi B.

