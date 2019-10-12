kurt cobain
- MoviesMatt Reeves Says Robert Pattinson’s Batman Was Inspired By Kurt CobainMatt Reeves says that he was inspired by Kurt Cobain while writing his upcoming take on "Batman."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureNirvana’s “Nevermind” Anniversary Album May Be Released Without The Naked Baby: ReportSpencer Elden has requested that the band refrain from using his nude baby image in the future.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKid Cudi Expects Kanye West Would Approve Of "SNL" Dress: "He Respects Me For It"The rapper spoke about his recent controversial attire on the late-night show and imagined what his friend Ye would say about it.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKurt Cobain's Hair Sells For $14K At Auction: ReportThe six strands of hair were snipped during a haircut the late music icon got back in 1989.By Erika Marie
- MusicKurt Cobain's FBI Files Released OnlineThe FBI releases files relating to the death of Kurt Cobain. By Aron A.
- MusicKurt Cobain's Final Photoshoot Is Now Being Sold As An NFTPhotographer Jesse Frohman is selling 104 Kurt Cobain photos as an NFT.By Alexander Cole
- MusicKid Cudi Reveals Floral Dress Is Part Of His Upcoming Off-White CollectionKid Cudi reveals he asked Virgil Abloh to design a floral dress for his SNL performance "to show love to Kurt." By Aron A.
- MusicKid Cudi Hits The SNL Stage In A Floral Off-White DressKid Cudi paid homage to Kurt Cobain during his appearance on SNL where he performed "Sad People" and "Tequila Shots." By Aron A.
- MusicTy Dolla $ign Rocks Out With Classic Nirvana CoverIn a spirited jam session, Ty Dolla $ign brings no shortage of swagger to an enjoyable cover of Nirvana's classic "Smells Like Teen Spirit." By Mitch Findlay
- GramKid Cudi Shares New Tattoo Honoring Kurt CobainThe genre-bending artist looks back on his diverse musical roots. By Isaiah Cane
- Pop CultureKurt Cobain's Guitar From "MTV Unplugged" Sells For $6.01 MillionKurt Cobain's guitar from Nirvana’s 1993 "MTV Unplugged" session has sold for $6.01 million.By Cole Blake
- MusicPost Malone Teases New Album During Nirvana Tribute ConcertPost Malone gave fans an update on his upcoming album during his live streamed Nirvana tribute concert to raise money for coronavirus relief.By Lynn S.
- MusicPost Malone Gets Courtney Love's Blessing For Nirvana Tribute ConcertCourtney Love told Post Malone she "approves" of his live streamed Nirvana tribute concert to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts.By Lynn S.
- MoviesAaron Paul Wants To Play Kurt Cobain In A Nirvana BiopicAaron Paul is super down to play the late 90s rockstar, Kurt Cobain, if a Nirvana biopic were to ever materialize.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureCourtney Love Shares Touching Kurt Cobain TributeCourtney Love shares a touching tribute to Kurt Cobain on their 28th wedding anniversary.By Dominiq R.
- MusicKurt Cobain’s ‘MTV Unplugged’ Cardigan Sells At Auction For $334,000A powerful piece to own.By Noah C
- Pop CultureKurt Cobain's Iconic Sweater From "Unplugged" Performance Hits AuctionIt's an investment.By Cole Blake