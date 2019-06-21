Lil Nas X & Cardi B Join Forces On "Rodeo"

After much hype surrounding the release of his latest album 7, Lil Nas X finally dropped off his 18-minute EP. The length of the record left many fans wanting just a tad bit more, as none of the eight tracks made it to three minutes. The second longest song on the record was Lil Nas X's collaboration with Cardi B: "Rodeo." Cardi and Billy Ray Cyrus are the only features on the record and, coincidentally, they're both on Western-style tracks.

"Rodeo" brings more of a hip hop vibe with Cardi's aggressive rap addition, but with only two verses, there's much to be left for listeners. 7 itself doesn't follow any conventional method as Lil Nas X created an album with an assortment of genre-flavors, so it can only be expected that each track follows suit. In a chat with Zane Lowe for Apple Music Beats 1, Lil Nas X talked about 7 and what it means for him as an artist. "With this, I want you to make sure you're listening to every single thing," he said. "You can't just listen and be on your phone the whole time because you might miss something."

"But yeah. It's going to be great," he continued. "You're going to love it and you're going realize Lil Nas X isn't going anywhere anytime soon. I'm going to still be doing little stuff, but the main tour is going to be around the beginning of next year. Like when the album's out. It's just whatever happens is going to happen, pretty much. I'm not putting a theme. I feel like that's going to make me have a guideline of what I can talk about or do. You're going to see. It's all going to make sense."

Quotable Lyrics

I didn't mean to make you mad, I don't like when you're upset

I'ma call you later on, baby girl, don't you forget

I'ma take you from this party, we might go and have some sex

Or we do that later on, now we lit like cigarettes