Lil Nas X's hit-track "Old Town Road" (Remix) featuring Country-legend Billy Ray Cyrus continues to make musical waves around the globe. The yee-haw song has confirmedly reached its tenth consecutive week on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. This breaks a significant record for the track and positions Lil Nas X alongside Drake, Bruno Mars & Flo Rida who reached a similar score back in the day. The former from the songs, in order, "God's Plan," "Uptown Funk!," and "Low." Moreover, the song also is the chart's longest standing track since Drake's "In My Feelings" which lasted throughout July and September 2018. Perhaps we can expect the track to make it onto its eleventh week, which would thus result in further records being broken. Congratulations, Lil Nas X!

In related news, Nas X is working on releasing his highly-anticipated EP 7. Thus far, the rapper has teased fans with content and hilariously trolls everyone with his potential cover photos for the project. While many consider the artist to solely be a one-hit-wonder, we shall get all the answers we need upon the EP's release. In the meantime, Lil Nas X continues to break records, hang out with celebrity friends, perform for good causes and grace magazine covers.

