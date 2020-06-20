nirvana
- MusicDave Grohl Net Worth 2023: What Is The Foo Fighters And Nirvana Legend Worth?Explore Dave Grohl's journey from punk rock beginnings to Foo Fighters fame, delving into his impressive net worth and lasting legacy.By Jake Skudder
- MusicNirvana Wins Lawsuit Against "Nevermind" Baby Over Album CoverNirvana has won a child pornography lawsuit filed by the man who was featured on the cover of "Nevermind" as a baby.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureNirvana's "Nevermind" Child Porn Cover Art Lawsuit DismissedA California judge dismissed Spencer Elden's child pornography lawsuit against Nirvana. By Aron A.
- MoviesMatt Reeves Says Robert Pattinson’s Batman Was Inspired By Kurt CobainMatt Reeves says that he was inspired by Kurt Cobain while writing his upcoming take on "Batman."By Cole Blake
- MusicRod Wave Explains His Song "Nirvana" & Says He's Not SuicidalRod Wave says that "Nirvana" is not a suicide letter.By Cole Blake
- NewsCapolow Is Enamored By A Mystery Woman On "Nirvana"Capolow returns with some lowkey vibes on the track "Nirvana."By Alexander Cole
- MusicDave Grohl Reveals Nirvana's "Nevermind" Cover Art Could Be Altered Following LawsuitDave Grohl addresses the recent lawsuit filed by Spencer Elden who accused Nirvana of child exploitation over the "Nevermind" artwork. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureNirvana’s “Nevermind” Anniversary Album May Be Released Without The Naked Baby: ReportSpencer Elden has requested that the band refrain from using his nude baby image in the future.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNirvana Sued For Sexually Exploiting Naked Baby On 1991 "Nevermind" Cover: ReportSpencer Elden claims he's the baby in the album's artwork and accuses the group of peddling child pornography.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKurt Cobain's Hair Sells For $14K At Auction: ReportThe six strands of hair were snipped during a haircut the late music icon got back in 1989.By Erika Marie
- MusicTy Dolla $ign Rocks Out With Classic Nirvana CoverIn a spirited jam session, Ty Dolla $ign brings no shortage of swagger to an enjoyable cover of Nirvana's classic "Smells Like Teen Spirit." By Mitch Findlay
- GramKid Cudi Shares New Tattoo Honoring Kurt CobainThe genre-bending artist looks back on his diverse musical roots. By Isaiah Cane
- Pop CultureKurt Cobain's Guitar From "MTV Unplugged" Sells For $6.01 MillionKurt Cobain's guitar from Nirvana’s 1993 "MTV Unplugged" session has sold for $6.01 million.By Cole Blake