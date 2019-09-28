We're less than two weeks away from BET's Hip Hop Awards show, and the network is gearing up for a star-studded event. The October 8 ceremony will take place at the Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta and will host performances by Rick Ross, T-Pain, Chance The Rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, Rapsody, Lil Jon, YBN Cordae, Anderson .Paak, DaBaby, Kamillion, and Tom G. The evening will also honor the one and only Queen Bee, as Lil Kim is set to receive the I Am Hip Hop Award.

The pint-sized New York City rapper has a 25-year career under her belt and helped make Bad Boy Records the formidable force it became. The Grammy Award-winning artist's racy lyrics were often a point of controversy, but she was a driving force in allowing women in hip hop to share all parts of themselves, even the controversial sides.

Aside from the scandal that landed her a yearlong prison sentence after she refused to snitch on her associates, the rapper returned to music full force and maintained her position in the rap game. She's always been a respected artist, not including a few rap beefs here and there, so it's only fitting that she receives the I Am Hip Hop Award ahead of the release of her highly-anticipated fifth studio album, 9. Check out a few Lil Kim favorites below and let us know your favorite Lil Kim lyrics.