Cardi B fans have been waiting for the release of her sophomore project. Although it's only been a little over a year since Invasion Of Privacy dropped, she did say that she was going to release a deluxe version which would include "Money" and "Press." However, it seems like she's already moving past the release of a deluxe edition. In a recent interview with Big Boy, she revealed that she's working on a new album but is also considering dropping a little project ahead of it. "I’m in single mode, maybe I’m in a ‘put a little project out’ mode, and then I go into album mode," she said.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Although she admits she feels the pressure from the success of her last project, she teased a massive record that she's working on. There have been a few people who've called for Cardi and other women rappers to collaborate on a "Ladies Night" type of single. Although several of them have said they're down, it looks like Cardi B might actually be putting in the effort to make it happen.

"I wanna do this remake, not of 'Ladies Night,' but it's definitely like a Lil Kim song-inspired. I ain't gon' say it but I definitely got like... a couple of people in mind," Cardi revealed. "It's an idea from a Lil Kim song that I've been wanting to do for a very long time. I want to put like four female rappers and then I want to put one female rapper that's not signed."

Peep the full interview below.