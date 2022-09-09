Lil Gotit was the first person to break the tragic news of his 24-year-old brother, Lil Keed's death earlier this year, and now, the Atlanta-born rapper has returned with a message for the apparent troublemakers attempting to break into the late YSL artist's final resting place.

On Thursday (September 8), the 23-year-old shared a warning on his Instagram Story, writing, "Whoever going to Keed grave tryna unscrew him out the wall and stuff, when I catch [you] it ain't gone be nan nice, so I hope [you] see this message!!!!!"

Lil Keed in 2019 -- Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

It's been nearly four months since Keed's untimely death shocked the hip-hop community, but as XXL Mag points out, his cause of death has yet to be revealed to the public.

Reports point out that the "Came and Saw" hitmaker was complaining of severe stomach pains in the days before his passing, and online speculation has suggested that organ failure could be to blame for the rapper's death.

Following Keed's departure, his brother shared an emotional message on social media, writing, "Can’t believe I seened [you] die today bro, I did all my cries. I know what [you] want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy #ImaHoldthisShitDown."

Lil Gotit in 2019 -- Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Around the same time, Gotit posted a video breaking down his final moments with Keed. "I'd rather have that moment with him, than not being there, knowing he died, you feel me?" he told the camera at the time.

"We rushed to the hospital, I looked in man's eyes like, 'Damn, my brother gone.' I told him I love him, shit... Man, my brother with me, man, I'm good!"

As for the grave tamperers, this isn't the first time such an instance has happened. Just last year, criminals vandalized Pop Smoke's final resting place in Brooklyn, New York's Green-Wood Cemetary and allegedly even cracked open the late star's crypt – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

RIP Lil Keed.

[Via]