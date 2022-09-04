The social media war between Omarion and members of B2K has been going on since July. Following the Verzuz battle that existed between O and Mario, the former boy group hasn't stopped feuding yet. For months, the men have made shady Instagram posts and conducted interviews that dished out a plethora of rumors.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Lil Fizz has brought the beef back to light following his sit-down talk with Drink Champs. During their conversation, Fizz told the hosts the story of why Omarion allegedly went solo back in the day. He revealed that it all stemmed from him having relations with a woman while on tour. "I was smashing ole girl the whole tour," he reenacted for the interviewers.

Following this, he acted as if he were the "Post To Be" singer by clutching his chest and breathing deeply, insinuating that O had a breakdown once hearing the news. "'I really liked her bro,'" is what Fizz claimed Omarion said. "I'm like, 'Bro that's not your girl. What's up? You cool?" he stated with a confused look on his face.

When asked who the mystery woman was, Fizz, whose real name is Dreux Pierre Frédéric, explained that it was just a regular chick. "This was a random that was on the road with us," he added, ignoring DJ EFN when he asked if she was a dancer.

This wouldn't be the first time Fizz got with one of Omarion's women. Years ago, he got into a relationship with Apryl Jones-- the mother of Omarion's two children. While Fizz did issue an apology last year, the two's friendship could not be saved, and they've been beefing ever since.