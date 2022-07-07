Ever since the announcement of the Millenium tour, the legacy of B2K has been followed by various controversies. However, it appeared that tensions were still deep amongst the boy band a few weeks ago when Omarion faced off against Mario during Verzuz. Though there were plenty of moments that spurred memes across the timeline, the second Omarion called his former bandmates "background dancers" rippled through the timeline.



Robert Mora/Getty Images

Now, Omarion is preparing to tell his side when it comes to B2K's downfall in a new five-part docuseries titled, Omego: The Gift And The Curse. A trailer for the docuseries debuted on The Shade Room today where Omarion suggests that he'll be addressing the lies that have been told about him.

"A lie spreads faster than the truth. Everybody got something to say but now, it's my turn. Let me take you back to 2019, Millenium tour," Omarion says in the trailer. The 3-minute preview indicates that the docuseries will take it back to the beginning of the tour and explore everything that went wrong afterward, from Raz-B's departure from the tour to Fizz's relationship with Apryl Jones, the mother of Omarion's two children. Needless to say, Omarion has a few things he's going to be getting off of his chest in this new docuseries.

