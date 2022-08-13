Last week, Drink Champs fired off a trailer that featured several upcoming guests. Gangsta Boo, Talib Kweli, Issa Rae, Rowdy Rebel, and more are slated for unforgettable appearances, but today (August 12), we're highlighting a sneak peek at the episode with three members of B2K. There has been ongoing animosity between J Boog, Fizz, Raz B, and Omarion—we saw much of that following O's Verzuz—and it all seemed to come to a head when Fizz began dating Apryl Jones.

Jones was once in a relationship with Omarion and even welcomed two children with the singer, but in recent years, she became the talk of reality television as well as social media after she sparked a serious romance with Fizz.



John Sciulli / Stringer / Getty Images

The controversy played out on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood and helped Omarion earn his "unbothered" title, but these days, Jones has moved on to Taye Diggs.

Hollywood Unlocked shared a sneak peek at Fizz's appearance on Drink Champs and in the snippet, the singer spoke openly about his relationship with his former frienemy.

"I'm hittin' this n*gga up, no response," Fizz said of Omarion in the preview. "Reading, read in the DMs. No response. Like, damn bro, wassup? I'm goin' on the next season, talkin' 'bout the group, puttin' the sh*t back together. I had a conversation with Apryl on that season." Noreaga backtracked and questioned Fizz DMing Omarion.

"Yes, 'cause I don't have the n*gga number," added Fizz. "No cap. Bro, it's always been like this. The dude comes back—so, literally, I hadn't talked to him from that time 'til one day I was at Apryl crib, before the tour even came about, conversation. And he was coming to drop off his kids and he seen me sittin' on the couch, and I was like, 'What's up.'"

"And he just turned and walked away. Tried to have a conversation with him then." This one is expected to be a doozy, so check out the clip of Fizz below.