Lil Durk pulled an unexpected move with the release of The Voice. After slowly unleashing new singles off of the project for the past few months, and heavily teasing the album, he finally dropped it off in its entirety just before Christmas. Literally, on Christmas Eve. With only one tracking day, Durk moved upwards of 25K units in his first day -- an impressive feat for anyone, really.

The numbers for Durk's official first full week of tracking emerged and the Chicago rapper did not disappoint. After a full week of its release, Lil Durk's new project, The Voice moved upwards of 70K. It's an impressive feat for Durk as he inches towards the #3 spot on the Billboard 200. In addition to the 25K moved in its first day, Durk essentially racked up nearly 100K in his first week. Atleast, that's how he's looking at it. "Really 93k first week," he tweeted along with a goat emoji. "the voice"

This comes a few days after 6ix9ine publicly emerged to try and ridicule Durk for moving 25K in his first week. Of course, Tekashi is a spinmaster so he made sure to exclude the fact that Durk moved half of what he moved with Tattle Tales in his first streaming day alone.

Meanwhile, Durk's peers emerged in the comment section of Akademiks' post to congratulate the massive feat. "That basically mean u did 100k if I add ur 1day of sales to his," Trippie Redd commented, along with a fire emoji. Fellow Chicagoan, G Herbo, also chimed in along with Tory Lanez, to wish Durk congratulations on the success.

Unfortunately for Durk, even the 70K in his first full week wasn't enough to nab the #1 spot. Per HDD, Playboi Carti's Whole Lotta Red is expected to notch the top spot on the chart with 115K units moved in its first week while Taylor Swift's evermore sits at #2 with 80K united moved.