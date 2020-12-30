After engaging in a back and forth with Tekashi 6ix9ine over his numbers, Lil Durk returns to once again double down on his album sales. Recently, 6ix9ine angered the masses when he took a verbal jab at Durk's The Voice sales with a distasteful comment about the late King Von. "Used Von name for sales. Is NOT blackballed has all industry support. 55k and his man was caught in 4K #KingVon REST IN PISS," wrote the rainbow-haired rapper.

Durk was quick to respond on his Instagram Story, "80k first week with 5hrs promo. Stop playing with the voice #DOIT4VON." Defending his project once again, on Tuesday (December 29), Durkio resurfaced with another note about being supported by the people who matter the most.

"Trenches behind me that's all I need I did 23k in 1day not the first week," he wrote, ending his brief message with a shoulder shrug emoji and the word, "Cap." Some were taking his numbers and doing a bit of recalculation, but DJ Akademiks tweeted an explanation of how The Voice was tallied.

"Lil Durk 'The Voice' on pace to sell 55K in his first full week of sales. He dropped his album on a Tuesday which did 25K in 2 days of sales for last week's charts," wrote Ak. "Which means in his first 9 days of sales he's on pace to sell 80K w/ this album." What did you think of The Voice?