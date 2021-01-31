Lil Durk's been a busy man over the past few weeks as he has been promoting the release of his brand new project The Voice. On Friday, the project got its very own deluxe version and fans continue to stream it in large numbers. Durk is poised to continue his winning streak from 2020, and fans are excited to see what he is going to produce next.

Recently, however, Durk had to deal with a nervewracking situation on Saturday night as he was pulled over by authorities while with his girlfriend, India. In the clip below, it seems like the police suspected that Durk had a weapon on him although, after some investigating, the police let him go. The rapper decided to go live during the interaction, as he wanted his fans to know what was going down just in case it all went left.

Luckily, everything worked out for the artist who was clearly annoyed by the whole ordeal. As we've seen over the last decades, police tend to abuse their power, and being pulled over can always prove to be an anxiety-inducing process.

In the future, going live while being pulled over by police will continue to be the norm, which is definitely a somber commentary on the world we live in right now.

Araya Diaz/Getty Images for BET