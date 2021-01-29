Lil Durk Drops "The Voice (Deluxe)" With 12 Additional Tracks Ft. Lil Baby, Pooh Shiesty

On Christmas Day, Lil Durk finally delivered his anticipated The Voice project after months of teasing its release. The 16-track album was praised as the Chicago rapper not only displayed his growth as an artist but also made sure to pay homage to his late friend, King Von, who was murdered a little over a month earlier.

On Friday (January 29), Durkio resurfaced with the deluxe version of his sixth studio album. It hosts 12 additional tracks including his "Kanye Krazy" single that he recently shared a sneak peek into the music video. In addition to the original features—King Von, 6LACK, Young Thug, YNW Melly, and Booka 600—the updated deluxe album also hosts looks from Lil Baby, Pooh Shiesty, and Sydny August. Check it out and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Intro

2. Finesse Out The Gang Way ft. Lil Baby

3. Switched Up

4. Let Em Know

5. Should've Ducked ft. Pooh Shiesty

6. When I'm Lonely

7. Every Freakin' Day

8. Love You ft. Sydny August

9. I Don't Know

10. Movement

11. Last Minute

12. Kanye Krazy

1. Redman

2. Refugee

3. Death Ain’t Easy

4. The Voice

5. Backdoor

6. Still Trappin’ feat. King Von

7. Stay Down w/ 6LACK and Young Thug

8. Free Jamell feat. YNW Melly

9. Misunderstood

10. Not The Same

11. India Pt. 3

12. Coming Clean

13. Going Strong

14. Changes

15. Lamborghini Mirrors feat. Booka600

16. To Be Honest