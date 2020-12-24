Lil Durk Finally Delivers "The Voice" Ft. King Von, Young Thug, 6LACK, YNW Melly, & Booka600

We've been hearing rumors about The Voice for some time. We received the single of the same name back in September and there have been murmurs regarding a surprise drop. In October, Durk updated fans and let them know that The Voice was completed, but he didn't offer any news about when the world could expect its arrival—until earlier today (December 23). The Chicago rapper has decided to get ahead of the Friday releases by sharing his highly-anticipated album at the stroke of midnight on Christmas Eve, and he's dedicated the project to his protegé and good friend, the late King Von.

Durk has laid low since Von's passing, and as there has been controversy regarding Asian Doll or Quando Rondo, the Only The Family founder has been taking care of business behind the scenes. There is much to unpack on The Voice, so make sure to give this one a few streams. Features include looks from King Von, 6LACK, Young Thug, YNW Melly, and Booka 600. Let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Redman

2. Refugee

3. Death Ain’t Easy

4. The Voice

5. Backdoor

6. Still Trappin’ feat. King Von

7. Stay Down w/ 6LACK and Young Thug

8. Free Jamell feat. YNW Melly

9. Misunderstood

10. Not The Same

11. India Pt. 3

12. Coming Clean

13. Going Strong

14. Changes

15. Lamborghini Mirrors feat. Booka600

16. To Be Honest