2021 is shaping up to be a good year for music. Though January felt relatively slow, it seems like we can expect things to pick up in the months ahead. However, there have been some solid drops. Of course, we've received a slew of new bangers and projects that we've highlighted for our weekly Fire Emoji playlist. Here's the breakdown:

Lil Durk went against the grain in December after teasing the release of The Voice. The rapper dropped the project in the middle of the week towards the tail of the end of the year at a time when no one is releasing music. Still, he captured everyone's attention and maintained into well into 2021. This past Friday, he offered the deluxe edition of the project with some massive singles including the Lil Baby-assisted, "Finesse Out The Gang Way."

PartyNextDoor's 2020 included the release of PartyMobile and PartyPack, a short EP compiled of previously released loosies. He's done it again, this time with Colours. Officially available across streaming platforms, "DON'T WORRY" ft. Ca$h Out was certainly a necessary addition for this week's Fire Emoji playlist.

After the release of the 25-track Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, the California singer capped off the month of January with the official remix of "Spicy" ft. YG, Tyga, J Balvin, and Post Malone.

Peep the latest edition of our Fire Emoji playlist below.