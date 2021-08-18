Lil Durk seems to be second-guessing himself, posting a new song snippet with a hesitant caption, asking fans if the track is "weak."

"Is this weak? I’m just asking real fast," questioned the Chicago rapper on Instagram, showing off a stack of money inside the studio and rapping along to his verse.

Fans and artists alike are insanely impressed by how Durk skated over this beat, sounding as though it was made for him to jump on it. Alongside Durk's own son, who shared his praise for the song, Icewear Vezzo, 42 Dugg, G Herbo, Yella Beezy, and other rappers have all commented with positive reactions to the record.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

At the beginning of the preview, it sounds like 42 Dugg might be featured on the song. While we don't hear much of his verse, Durk steals the spotlight for his portion of the track, rapping nonstop with some slick flows.

Durkio has been hyping up his next release on social media, being very active on Twitter and Instagram as we seem to be nearing his drop. "When I drop I’m setting a statement," he wrote online this week.

Listen to the song preview below and let us know if this is the kind of energy you need from Lil Durk.



Instagram