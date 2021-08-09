Lil Durk's son Angelo knows what he likes, and he's going to let the world know. This week, the nine-year-old boy tried to shoot his shot with Ari Fletcher, one of the beauty industry's biggest socialites, and her boyfriend MoneyBagg Yo caught wind of his comments.

Commenting on one of Ari's recent pictures, Durk's son Angelo said, "I like you."

The comment was shared by The Shade Room on a wider scale, and that's where Ari's boyfriend MoneyBagg Yo saw the attempt to woo his girl. He responded with a trio of laughing emojis in the comments, clearly finding it funny that a child is flirting with his girlfriend. That happens when you're dating one of the hottest women in entertainment right now.

While some people are urging Lil Durk to take his son's phone away, others are very much entertained by the banter in the comments section. "Shooters gonna shoot," said one person. "My daw a big boyyy," affectionately said another fan.

Recently, there was some drama between MoneyBagg Yo and Ari, who shared cryptic posts alluding to their breakup on social media. They denied any issues brewing though, confirming that they were still happy together. Do you think Lil Smurkio is counting down the days until he turns eighteen so he can shoot his shot again at Ari?



