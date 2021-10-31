Over the past few days, Hip-Hop fanatics from all over have been hanging out in New York City, enjoying performances at Rolling Loud. This year’s lineup included names like 50 Cent, J. Cole, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Jack Harlow, and more. Unfortunately, as is the case with most festivals, some artists no-showed their set, including OTF Founder, Lil Durk.

A tweet posted by XXL Magazine shows a huge crowd of angry fans, some of whom began hurling their water bottles in the direction of the stage after they figured out that the “Laugh Now Cry Later” artist wouldn’t be performing.

The video has received plenty of responses from upset fans. “Not gonna lie I been a Durk fan for a minute but since he got his fame the past year the way he doing crowds is kinda weird especially after the last few concerts where he straight up said he wasn’t feeling the energy. Like he get paid extra for a good vibe,” one person wrote.

A patron of the festival provided a better view of the stage being hit with bottles and added, “@lildurk could of at least had his people say something came up.”

Other comments pointed out that Durk may have avoided Rolling Loud after hearing about Fetty Wap’s arrest that took place on festival grounds. The “My Way” rapper was charged, along with five others, for the distribution of over 100 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl, and never made it to his set as a result.

A different possibility is that The Voice is avoiding the spotlight until the controversy surrounding his crew member, Doodie Lo dies down. Lil Durk has been receiving a lot of backlash for failing to address allegations that Doodie sexually assaulted his ex-girlfriend’s 5-year-old son with screws.

How do you feel about Durk’s behaviour as of late? Let us know below.