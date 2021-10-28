Twitter users have not been taking kindly to news that OTF rapper Doodie Lo allegedly assaulted the 5-year-old son of his ex-girlfriend, FTN Bae. Yesterday, the rapper and influencer shared a post on Instagram detailing what happened, including a tearful recounting of trauma from the young boy.

“August 6th I had a show in Orlando & @otf_doodielo was at my house along with my roommate and my son and his 3-year-old cousin,” her caption began. “Once I left this SICK man welted 3 screws (that he found in my toolbox) and shoved them up my sons anus.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BAE ð (@ftnbae_)

Elsewhere in the post, Bae shared that her child had seemingly regressed and had been soiling his underwear for the last two months, prompting her to put him back in diapers. On October 1st, he reportedly opened up to his mom about what allegedly happened when he was alone with Doodie.

“While I’m patiently waiting for the police to complete [their] investigation I NEEDED to speak up and expose this SICK MAN to warn other females with kids and maybe other girls who dealt with him and should talk to [their] kids,” FBN Bae continued.

Since the news came out, listeners all over the internet have been rebuking Doodie’s behaviour. Some have even called on OTF founder Lil Durk to address the situation, urging to him to kick the accused out of his group.

“I hope @lildurk address Doodie Lo,” one person wrote. “He needs to be loud about this just like he is about snitches. N*ggas get real quiet when a pedo is involved. I’m sure he didn’t know about this sick shit so I’ll def give him the benefit of the doubt. Do the right thing Durk. He gotta go.”

At the time of publication, The Voice still follows Doodie Lo on Instagram. He’s been promoting an upcoming show on his story, but has yet to mention the allegations. Doodie, on the other hand, has been stirring up plenty of drama, even posting screenshots from his text messages with FTN Bae to his page.

Check back in with HNHH for any updates regarding Doodie Lo, FTN Bae, and Lil Durk.

[Via]