It's been a while since Lil Baby impacted the world with a brand new album and, in a number of weeks, the Atlanta star will be returning with My Turn, his latest body of work. Announcing the project earlier this year, the Quality Control rapper shared his cover artwork and continued dropping singles to promote his recent material, including "Woah," "Catch The Sun," and "Sum 2 Prove." Alongside the release of the fresh music video for "Sum 2 Prove," the pre-order is officially open for My Turn, unveiling the tracklist as a result.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

It's Lil Baby's turn to take over the world. He's been watching from the sidelines for far too long and he's fed up of watching his peers get more shine than him. Aiming for a successful debut, Baby is loading his upcoming album with twenty songs and some very exciting features. In addition to Gunna, Moneybagg Yo, Young Thug and others, the body of work will be complemented by Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, and Future. All of the aforementioned singles will be included and we're expecting to hear even more before the official drop next week.

Take a look at the full tracklist below and let us know which song you're most excited to hear on February 28.

Tracklist:

1. Get Ugly

2. Heatin Up (feat. Gunna)

3. How

4. Grace (feat. 42 Dugg)

5. Woah

6. Live Off My Closet (feat. Future)

7. Same Thing

8. Emotionally Scarred

9. Commercial (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

10. Forever (feat. Lil Wayne)

11. Can't Explain

12. No Sucker (feat. Moneybagg Yo)

13. Sum 2 Prove

14. We Should (feat. Young Thug)

15. Catch The Sun (From "Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack")

16. Consistent

17. Gang Signs

18. Hurtin

19. Forget That (feat. Rylo Rodriguez)

20. Solid