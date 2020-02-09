Little by little, we've been learning more about Lil Baby's forthcoming sophomore album, My Turn. This rollout commenced months ago and has been filled with changes. The project was initially slated to drop in 2019, but was then pushed to this year. Lil Baby recently confirmed that My Turn's release date will be February 28th, meaning we're only three weeks away from a classic. Now, the Atlanta rapper has taken to Twitter again to provide more details about the project in his customary nonchalant manner. "20 songs 8 Features," he tweeted on Sunday (Feb. 9). In December, he also teased that he was prepping a mixtape called Lamborghini Boys alongside his studio album, but he hasn't provided any updates on that since.

While Lil Baby probably wants to keep some surprises for a later date, he revealed the identities of two of the album's guests: Young Thug and Gunna. He retweeted a fan who wrote, "Young thug and Gunna guaranteed." Lil Baby must have thought that it was such a no-brainer that his fellow slimes would be on there that he didn't care to share this news now. Lil Baby, Gunna and Young Thug all tend to appear on one another's projects and their songs together are always magical, so there's more proof that we're in for a treat with My Turn.

The two latest singles from My Turn are "Woah" and "Sum 2 Prove".