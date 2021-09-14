Lil Baby must not have known anybody other than Megan Thee Stallion at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday night, because the rapper was continually spotted hovering around Stalli at a few different moments during the event. Some fans have pointed out that he looked like a "lost puppy dog" following the rapper around, and you'll see why when you watch the videos.

As Megan posed for photos, fashion designer Stuart Vevers joined her shot and, seemingly randomly, so did Lil Baby. They took a few pictures together, but as some fans have noticed, it almost looked as though Baby was unintentionally photo-bombing Megan.



John Shearer/Getty Images

"Now why was LilBaby standing next to Megan like that," asked one person on Twitter. "Why was LilBaby following Megan everywhere," questioned another.

Lil Baby was outfitted by Coach, and so was Megan. Thus, it makes sense that the two stars of the brand were walking with Stuart Vevers, Coach's creative director. Still, it looked like Lil Baby was lost at times, and fans are having some fun with the pictures of all three.

Aside from his appearance at the 2021 Met Gala, Lil Baby has been teasing new music as of late, promising some material soon for his fans.

Check out reactions from his Met Gala appearance below.