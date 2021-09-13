Met Gala 2021
- Pop CultureKeke Palmer Receives Response From Met Gala Chef After Putting The Meal On BlastMet Gala chef Marcus Samuelsson ensured his food tasted good despite Keke Palmer's IG story exposing the measly meal. By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureWaka Flocka & Soulja Boy Clown Kid Cudi For Met Gala LookWaka Flocka and Soulja Boy were NOT feeling Kid Cudi's Met Gala look. By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureLil Baby Looks Lost Next To Megan Thee Stallion At 2021 Met GalaFans are pointing out how awkward Lil Baby looked next to Megan Thee Stallion during parts of last night's Met Gala.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureKeke Palmer Exposes Measly Met Gala Dinner: "They Don't Show Y'all The Food"Keke Palmer was not impressed by the food at the Met Gala. By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureSha'Carri Richardson Serves Looks At Met GalaSha'Carri Richardson looked stunning at the Met Gala on Monday night.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureKid Cudi Hits 2021 Met Gala With Green Hair, Louis Vuitton Skirt & Massive KAWS ChainKid Cudi went ALL OUT for the 2021 Met Gala. By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureLil Nas X Posts Epic Met Gala Selfies With Billie Eilish, Frank Ocean, Lil Uzi Vert & Many MoreLil Nas X knows EVERYBODY. By Taylor McCloud
- RandomFrank Ocean Steals The Show By Bringing A Green Robot Baby To 2021 Met GalaFrank Ocean was accompanied by a green robot baby to the 2021 Met Gala for his first public appearance in what feels like forever.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Incites Meme Parade With Masked Met Gala OutfitPeople are commenting on Kim Kardashian's outfit at the 2021 Met Gala, comparing her to an "unlocked video game character."By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Will Not Be Attending Tonight's Met Gala: ReportIn a since-deleted tweet, Nicki Minaj announced that she will not be in attendance for tonight's Met Gala. By Taylor McCloud