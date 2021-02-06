It's been one hell of a year for Lil Durk. After years of hustling in the rap game, it felt like the past few months have given the Chicago rapper his rightful dues. His collaboration with Drake on "Laugh Now Cry Later" further established him as a hit-making monster and the release of The Voice, as well as the deluxe edition, only cemented this.

From the looks of it, Durk will likely be pushing visuals from the project for the foreseeable future and it seems like he and Baby are getting ready to drop the video for "Finesse Out The Gang Way." The record off of The Voice deluxe is certainly one of the highlights from last week's release. Footage of the two shooting the music video emerged on the timeline but it was a particular clip that caught many people's attention. Durk's looking on edge while seated in the passenger seat of Lil Baby's vehicle. Of course, this spawned plenty of memes. "When anybody but me is driving the car," one person wrote on Twitter, sending the screenshots from the video into a viral frenzy.

TheShadeRoom shared a clip with the caption reading, "Lil Durk was looking kind of nervous." The rapper shared the post to his story confirming that he did feel nervous. "I am run up and see up close," he wrote. Take that as you will but I wouldn't advise anyone to listen to Durk in this particular situation.